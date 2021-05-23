Study ranks grossest states in America: See where NY, NJ and CT fall

Local News

by: Natasha Anderson,

Posted: / Updated:
garbage outside Brooklyn housing development

Garbage piles up outside of public housing in Brooklyn on June 11, 2018. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Virginia is the “grossest” state in the United States, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by Zippia, calculated each state’s grossness based on air quality, the number of landfills and illness spread.

Researchers also included the number of Google searches for certain gross items when determining the rankings. Zippia cited “Mayo recipes” and “Croc wearing” as search terms included in its “gross” category.

Here are the grossest states, according to the study:

  1. Virginia
  2. South Carolina
  3. North Carolina
  4. Pennsylvania
  5. Texas
  6. New Jersey
  7. Connecticut
  8. Georgia
  9. Delaware
  10. New York
  11. Tennessee
  12. Rhode Island
  13. Ohio
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Vermont

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

