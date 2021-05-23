Study ranks grossest states in America: See where NY, NJ and CT fall

Garbage piles up outside of public housing in Brooklyn on June 11, 2018. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Virginia is the “grossest” state in the United States, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by Zippia, calculated each state’s grossness based on air quality, the number of landfills and illness spread.

Researchers also included the number of Google searches for certain gross items when determining the rankings. Zippia cited “Mayo recipes” and “Croc wearing” as search terms included in its “gross” category.

Here are the grossest states, according to the study:

Virginia South Carolina North Carolina Pennsylvania Texas New Jersey Connecticut Georgia Delaware New York Tennessee Rhode Island Ohio Wisconsin Vermont