Study: New Yorkers spend less money on groceries than most of U.S.

Local News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New Yorkers spend the third least amount of money on groceries, according to a Filterbuy study. The company said New Yorkers’ annual grocery bills are $3,549 per person, compared to the national average of $3,480.

The study found that 7.1% of household spending in New York goes towards groceries. However, New Yorkers are paying more overall, the change in grocery spending between 2019-2020 was 9.6%. Nationally, 8.2% of household spending goes towards groceries with an 11.2% increase in spending between 2019-2020.

“Groceries are among the areas where inflation has challenged household spending this year. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food at home cost 6.4% more in 2021 than 2020, the highest year-over-year increase since the Great Recession,” said Filterbuy. “Prices for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs alone increased by 12.8% over that span.”

Top five states that pay the least for groceries

  1. Minnesota
  2. Maryland
  3. New York
  4. North Dakota
  5. South Dakota

Top five states that pay the most for groceries

  1. Hawaii
  2. Mississippi
  3. Kentucky
  4. Main
  5. Kansas

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter