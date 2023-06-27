NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Fourth of July is just a week away, and a new survey puts New York City as the third best place to be to celebrate Independence Day.

The number two spot went to San Francisco, and the number one spot to celebrate Independence Day is in Los Angels.

New York was ranked number three due to cost and the weather. However, it still scored high in the number of celebrations and activities you can do on the day of the founding of our nation.

Across the water in New Jersey, Jersey City ranked number 76th on the list but got first place for safety.