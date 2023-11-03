WESTFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) – Officials are investigating pornographic images created using artificial intelligence allegedly made by students at Westfield High School in New Jersey.

The students allegedly used original photos to create the images over the summer, according to the school’s principal. It was brought to the school’s attention two weeks ago.

It was believed the images were eventually deleted and didn’t circulate the school, the principal said. The students allegedly used photos of female students to create the images, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The school would not say how many students were involved or if any disciplinary actions were taken.

Westfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Raymond Gonzalez released a statement saying, “All school districts are grappling with the challenges and impact of artificial intelligence and other technology available to students at any time and anywhere.”

