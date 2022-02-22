Student-run concession stand feeds crowd at Brooklyn Nets home games

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — There’s a new concession stand called School Grounds Café taking over the Barclays Center at each Brooklyn Nets home game, as well as other select arena events. And you might be surprised at the masterminds behind the food stand.

“It is surreal. It’s like indescribable. Everyone thinks of the Barclays as very entertaining. I’m getting to work here. I get to tell everyone that,” said Riley Houguin, who is a senior at Food and Finance High School — New York City’s only culinary high school.

Interning at School Grounds Café isn’t just an opportunity for Houguin and other teenagers to hone their culinary skills at a big arena, it’s also an introduction to the business of food.

From pricing every item to sourcing ingredients, there’s a lot of preparation and work that’s involved with this hands-on internship.

“There’s just so much as a business structure that these students are learning every day at 17 and 18 years old that you don’t learn until you’re in your 30s,” Food Education Fund Culinary Coordinator Gabriella Perez said.

Perez was once in Houguin’s shoes; she was among the cohort that got the café off the ground initially.

Every semester, students at School Grounds Café rotate in and out at the Barclays Center. Their game day preparation begins nearly six hours before the Nets tip-off. The stand’s most popular items are empanadas and guava lemonade.

There’s a lot of joy for students seeing customers come up and buy or compliment the food they made.

There is also one aspect Houguin didn’t realize would be so synonymous with food: the business aspect of everything.

“We have a supervisor, but most of it is up to us get to done,” Houguin explained. “It’s hard being able to do that at such a young age. It’s really good experience. It’s going to help us in our culinary focus.”