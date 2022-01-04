Stuck in ice: NY woman stranded on Amtrak train after snowstorm damages tracks

Snow and ice cover trees in Richmond, Virginia, as seen from an Amtrak train stuck in the area because of damaged tracks on Jan. 4, 2021. (Credit: Claire Czeczil)

RICHMOND, Va. — A Long Island woman returning home after spending the Christmas holiday week in Miami has been stranded on an Amtrak train in Richmond, Virginia after a snowstorm toppled trees and power lines — and froze the tracks, as well.

Claire Czeczil told PIX11 News on Tuesday that she’s been on the train for more than two days.

“Right now we are in Richmond, and everything around us is ice,” Czeczil said.

Czeczil, who is immunocompromised, said she booked her own sleeper on the train because of concerns about COVID-19.

“The train left (at) 11:50 a.m. Sunday from Miami,” she said. “I was supposed to be at Penn Station Monday at 6:50 p.m.”

The trip was scheduled to be 31 hours. Instead, Czeczil said the train ran into trouble on Monday near Lynchburg, Virginia.

“The conductor said there were trees on the tracks because of the snow,” Czeczil said.

The Hicksville woman said she had to call her supervisors to let them know she was stuck on the train and wouldn’t make it into work on Tuesday.

Czeczil said she fell asleep late Monday night and the train moved a little bit overnight.

“When I woke up, we were in Richmond, Virginia. I think it was about 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday) when we got here,” she said.

At midday Tuesday, the train still hadn’t moved north.

“They have the heat on,” Czeczil said, noting it was 78 degrees in her sleeper cabin.

Czeczil said people have been getting angry and frustrated, but there hasn’t been any major incident, so far. She said Amtrak has been feeding the passengers at no charge.

“They’ve been generous with that,” Czeczil said. “We’ve been eating.”

But she said it’s certainly not the way she expected her Christmas trip to end after spending a week with her sister in Miami and departing for home on New Year’s Day morning.