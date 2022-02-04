Strong jobs report shows worker demand, but mixed picture for NYC restaurants

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New jobs numbers show that for the last few months, employers in the United States have gone on a hiring spree.

However, it is more of a mixed picture in New York City, where the all-important hospitality industry is still trying to work its way back.

Inside Good Thanks Cafe on the Lower East Side, PIX11 News met barista Lucy Roberts. “I’m working part time at two jobs,” she said.

The service industry veteran had been employed through the pandemic at different restaurants. She likes it at Good Thanks because she’s treated well and there has not been that tumultuous turnover many restaurants are seeing.

“People are just bouncing around to other locations for other service jobs that will pay them better,” Roberts said.

That frantic hiring is starting to show up in the jobs numbers released Friday in the January Jobs Report. The United States gained 467,000 in January even at the peak of the omicron COVID wave. December’s hiring was revised upward to more than a half million jobs, as was November’s numbers.

“America’s job machine is growing stronger than ever,” cheered President Biden by mid-morning.

But Andrew Rigie with the New York City Hospitality Alliance said there is more work to do in New York City. He said NYC is still short tens of thousands of jobs in the city, hiring is tight and restaurateurs are paying more for employees and products due to inflation.

Plus, the Alliance likes to see some more government aid directly for restaurants because many are still weighed down by money spent just to survive the pandemic.

“These restaurants have been struggling for two years,” Rigie said. “Unless the federal government replenishes the restaurant revitalization fund, I’m afraid some of the small businesses will never be able to get ahead of all this debt that’s piled on their shoulders.”

Back at the cafe, Roberts said the bump in pay and appreciation was overdue. She said owners in the industry are slowly figuring out the new balance.

“They seem to be picking up on the idea that treating people better and paying people better is the key to keeping people around,” she said.