NEW YORK (PIX11) – The real estate listing platform StreetEasy has revealed its list of the top New York City neighborhoods to watch in 2023.

StreetEasy determines the top neighborhoods to watch for the upcoming year as the ones that saw the greatest increase in interest among renters and buyers in 2022.

“These neighborhoods saw strong annual growth in home prices, rents, and user searches on StreetEasy – a trend that could very well continue next year,” wrote StreetEasy economist Kenny Lee. “We ranked the neighborhoods based on an average of these three factors.”

Two Manhattan neighborhoods were ranked among the top three, while Queens scored four spots in the top ten, the most of any borough.

StreetEasy’s NYC neighborhoods to watch in 2023

Turtle Bay, Manhattan Bushwick, Brooklyn East Harlem, Manhattan Elmhurst, Queens Woodside, Queens Sunnyside, Queens East Flatbush, Brooklyn Kips Bay, Manhattan Sunset Park, Brooklyn Middle Village, Queens

StreetEasy attributes the rise in popularity of the Queens neighborhoods of Woodside and Sunnyside to their easy access to Manhattan with the No. 7 train line. The Queens neighborhoods of Elmhurst and Middle Village grew in popularity due to their relative affordability, according to StreetEasy.

StreetEasy predicts renters and buyers who work from home will continue to look deeper in Brooklyn for more affordable prices. Those who prioritize living close to the office will search for apartments on Manhattan’s east side.

