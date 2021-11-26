Street closures: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting prompts traffic changes

MANHATTAN — A head of Wednesday’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting event, the NYPD announced road closures for the area.

Closures will take place at the following locations:

46th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue

47th Street between Fifth Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Fifth Avenue and 6th Avenue

49th Street between Fifth Avenue and 6th Avenue

50th Street between Fifth Avenue and 6th Avenue

51st Street between Fifth Avenue and 6th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street

6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

New York City ushered in the holiday season with the arrival of the 79-foot Norway spruce that will serve at Rockefeller Center as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees. The 12-ton tree was trucked in earlier this month from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland. It’s the first time the tree has come from that state since the tradition began eight decades ago.

The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1. The spruce will be adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.