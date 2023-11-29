NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, starting with the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

As hundreds of people prepare to gather for the ceremony, some streets surrounding the area will be closed. The NYPD will use movable barriers to partially or fully close streets to vehicle traffic surrounding Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall.

Here are the street closures for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting:

49th and 50th streets between Fifth and Sixth avenues

48th and 51st streets between Fifth and Sixth avenues Pedestrian crossings will be made available on 47th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.



A map of the street closures can be found on the NYPD’s X page.

In addition to the street closure on Wednesday, the city will fully open part of Fifth Avenue to pedestrians – no vehicle traffic allowed – on most Sundays in December as part of its Open Streets program.

The holiday Open Streets program is meant to ease the crowding normally contained to sidewalks along Fifth Avenue and create a more pleasant holiday shopping environment.

“Fifth Avenue’s iconic attractions are one of the top tourist destinations in the world during the holiday season,” said U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). “[This will] allow New Yorkers and visitors alike to enjoy a safer holiday experience free from traffic congestion.”

Fifth Avenue between 48th Street and 59th Street in Midtown will be closed to vehicle traffic on Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17 between noon to 6 p.m.

Open Street visitors will be able to enjoy a range of performances, along with activities, food and beverage vendors, and public seating.