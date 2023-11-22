MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to take place Thursday, with millions expected to crowd the streets of Manhattan to check out the floats, performances and more.

The city will be closing down streets so that the parade can carry on safely. The festivities will be kicking off around 8:30 a.m. near Central Park West and West 77th Street.

Here’s a list of what streets will be closed before, during and after the parade:

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue

City officials encourage anyone traveling in the area to take mass transit. For more information about the parade, click here.

