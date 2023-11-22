MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to take place Thursday, with millions expected to crowd the streets of Manhattan to check out the floats, performances and more.
The city will be closing down streets so that the parade can carry on safely. The festivities will be kicking off around 8:30 a.m. near Central Park West and West 77th Street.
Here’s a list of what streets will be closed before, during and after the parade:
- Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- 82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street
- 41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue
City officials encourage anyone traveling in the area to take mass transit. For more information about the parade, click here.
Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.