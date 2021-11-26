Street closures around Rockefeller Center don’t materialize but crowds do

The partially wrapped 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 79-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Elkton, Md., is lifted by a crane on Nov. 13, 2021, in Manhattan. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

NEW YORK — Despite heavy promotion by city officials and local retailers, street closures for the area around Rockefeller Center did not happen as planned on Friday, just as the holiday season kicked into high gear — and the city apparently has no idea why.

The “Pedestrian Space Plan” was designed to help ensure the safety of pedestrians, as well as encourage business in the congested area.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the street closures on Wednesday. The city was supposed to close 49th and 50th streets to vehicular traffic from 11 a.m. to midnight every day from Friday through the first week of January.

The easternmost and westernmost traffic lanes of Fifth Avenue from 48th to 52nd streets were also supposed to close, as well as the easternmost traffic lane of Sixth Avenue from 48th to 52nd streets.

All of the closures were meant to convert the vehicular traffic space into pedestrian plazas during the busiest times for foot traffic.

As of Friday afternoon, the plan had not been put into place.

The city’s Department of Transportation told PIX11 News that it is looking into the situation.