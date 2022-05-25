NEW YORK (PIX11) — When the pandemic struck more than two years ago, bars and restaurants shut down. One local bartender, who was out of work, was looking for a way to brighten the neighborhood and give other New Yorkers hope.

Since then, Elizabeth Savage has put up more than 15,000 hearts across New York City. If you want her to install some in your neighborhood, you can send her a direct message on Instagram.

“People need to be a little kinder,” she told PIX11 News.

PIX11 News photojournalist Darren McQuade has more in the video above.