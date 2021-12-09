Stray bullet shatters Manhattan charter school window: NYPD

A stray bullet from a fury of gunfire hit the window of a Manhattan charter school Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

Officials responded to a call of shots fired at Forsyth Street and Broome Street at around 9:30 a.m. They said an unknown man fired several shots at another unknown person.

In the process, a stray bullet hit the window of the Great Oakes Charter School on Delancey Street and shattered the window, according to the NYPD.

Police said it was unclear if anyone was inside the classroom at the time the bullet struck the window.

There were no injures and no arrests.