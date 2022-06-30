BROOKLYN (PIX11) — As Pride Month comes to a close, the Brooklyn Public Library teamed up with a local theater company for a program centered around the LGBTQ+ community.

Teens and military veterans of various groups came together for a storytelling workshop to share their personal stories. For the first time the Brooklyn Public Library is teaming up with the Veteran Voices program at poetic theater productions for the eight-week storytelling workshop.

There are nine participants in all, including four veterans and five teens. They’ll each perform poems about their struggles, with the hopes of shedding light on an important subject matter while encouraging others to be themselves.

The performances are scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, and it’s open to the public from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.