Street flooding was reported in Sunnyside, Queens after heavy rainfall on July 16, 2022. (Credit: Citizen)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City area.

The flood advisory is in effect for Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx until 5 p.m., according to New York City Emergency Management.

Heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Video shared on social media reported street flooding in areas such as Sunnyside, Queens and Hamilton Heights, Manhattan.

NYC Emergency Management warns drivers not to drive into areas where the roadway is covered in water because it may be too deep for cars to safely cross.

As of 4:45 p.m., Con Edison reported 340 power outages in Brooklyn and 162 outages in Queens. PSEG Long Island reported 2,188 power outages in Nassau County.