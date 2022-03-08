NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cleanup was underway in New York Tuesday morning after severe storms came Monday night.

The storm caused extensive damage, including collapsed scaffolding on the street and atop a car, an outdoor dining shelter that toppled into the street, damaged live wires that started a fire and a 35-foot tree that fell on a building. As seen on videos published by Citizen App users, first responders arrived to help address the damage.

The aftermath of the severe weather continued Tuesday morning, as thousands in New York and parts of New Jersey woke up without power. New Jersey commuters were also affected as the Morris and Essex Line was suspended due to infrastructure damage, officials said.

Below are the outage numbers, as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday:

New York City, Long Island and northern suburbs

Con Edison:

Queens – 2,490

Westchester County – 661

Bronx – 117

PSE&G Long Island:

Nassau – 67

New Jersey

Jersey Central Power & Light:

Morris County – 5,635

Hunterdon County – 1,578

Warren County – 1,034