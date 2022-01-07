Storm cleanup underway after snow blankets NY, NJ

PIX11 News’ Craig Treadway was live in New Jersey after residents began their cleanup. Watch in video above.

NEW YORK – Cleanup continues for the tri-state area after a winter storm brought New York and New Jersey their first widespread snowfall of the season early Friday.

All winter weather advisories and warnings were allowed to expire by noon Friday after the snow had stopped and the sun had come out across the region.

The snowstorm comes just days after icy conditions brought slippery roads to the tri-state, causing multi-vehicle pileups and crashes.

Residents spent the day clearing driveways and sidewalks while crews plowed through roads.

Up to 6 inches were forecast for parts of New York and New Jersey on Friday, but even more fell in some areas across the region.

LaGuardia Airport reported over 8 inches of snow, while Shirley, Suffolk County reported 7 inches.

Westchester was originally projected to get about 1 to 3 inches, but local reporting appears to suggest the county was hit harder by the storm, with 7.8 inches reported in Port Chester and 4.8 inches in Armonk.

PIX11 News’ Allison Kaden was live in Westchester County with the latest on cleanup:

As a result of the snowfall, dozens of schools in New Jersey, Westchester County and Long Island were closed for the day, but New York City students were out of luck.

Mayor Eric Adams defended his decision to keep schools open for in-person learning on Friday as snow blanketed the city.

“We don’t have any more days to waste and the long-term impact of leaving our children home is going to impact us for years to come,” Adams said. “I’m not going to contribute to that.”

PIX11 News’ James Ford was live on Long Island, where the main worry was black ice:

Suffolk County Police reported 88 collisions or disabled vehicles, while Nassau County Police said that they had 67. There were no serious injuries reported, but some of the crashes, like an SUV that skidded off the Long Island Expressway and into a row of roadside trees near Old Westbury, could barely be removed from a snowbank by a tow truck.

Towing vehicles, however, were in the minority of heavy machinery on Long Island roads on Friday.

Snow plows dominated, and they were needed. Up to 9 inches fell on Long Island, with the North Shore getting the deepest snowfall overall.

Most roadways were clear by mid-afternoon. On some of the road surfaces, however, the melted snow left them wet. After sunset, with a low of 17 degrees forecasted, and a wind chill in the single digits, the possibility of icy roadways was real.

oseph Saladino, the Oyster Bay Town Supervisor, made his concern clear.

“When the roads are going from snowy to wet, and then the temperature drops, obviously, ice is the big danger,” he said. “So if you don’t have to drive, please don’t.”

A look ahead

The snow has departed, but the winds will stick around a little longer. Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible, making it feel like the lower 20s. Late Friday night, the winds will continue and it will feel more like the single digits.

Bitter cold temps Friday night will cause standing water to freeze on roadways and sidewalks. Those out on the road should be aware of black ice.

By Saturday, the winds will ease, but it will be a cold day. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s despite plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain mixing with snow as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 37 degrees in the city and in the mid-30s in the suburbs.