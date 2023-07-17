NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storage space in Amityville tied to Rex Heuermann is the latest location being painstakingly searched by detectives in connection to the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, authorities said.

Heuermann, a Long Island father of two, is charged with killing three women whose remains were found in a remote area off Gilgo Beach. He is also the prime suspect tied to the body of a fourth victim.

A total of 11 bodies have been found near Gilgo Beach since 2010. Investigators said the list of victims linked to Heuermann could potentially grow.

The same inch-by-inch searching continues at Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park. The home is filled with clutter and even a life-sized human-like doll, according to investigators. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney called Heuermann “a pack rat.”

Heuermann was nabbed as he left his office in Manhattan last week. The surveillance video showed Heuermann walking down the street when he was confronted by agents in dark suits.

Detectives were watching Heuermann for more than a year. The decision to make the arrest was made out of concern for public safety, authorities said.