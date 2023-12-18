STONY BROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Stony Brook University is getting attention for an innovative new treatment for burns.

The medical facility is the first in the U.S. to test the ointment called NexoBrid, which is derived from the stems of pineapples.

Doctors said it promotes healing by removing burned tissue and allowing new skin regrowth.

Researchers said the botanical drug outperformed other medications.

The studies performed at Stony Brook have helped support the FDA approval of the ointment for wider use in the U.S. and Europe.

