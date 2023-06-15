NEW YORK (PIX11) – On Thursday Steven Love Menendez was repairing vandalized Pride flags at the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ liberation movement for the second time this week.

“The trans flags make up a quarter of the flags on display,” Mendez said. “So, they went around the park and targeted specifically just the trans flags.”

There are some 250 flags surrounding the whole park, PIX11 News was here on Monday after someone had previously snapped off all the flags on the south side of the park.

The NYPD is currently looking for the men seen in surveillance footage, in connection to that crime.

Mendez said he was alerted Thursday morning to this latest act of what he believes is a targeted hate-fueled act of vandalism.

“Again, it’s angering, it’s frustrating. It’s sad. I’m lucky enough to be friends with some Stonewall veterans and activists from many different periods throughout our history,” Mendez said. “So, these flags are here to honor all the people who fought tirelessly for our rights.”

There are some surveillance cameras mounted to a tree, but an adjacent tree partially obstructs its view. Additionally, there are no security cameras toward the park’s eastern end.

“I just moved here and have been staying here for a couple of months, I saw this, and I thought it was the most beautiful representation of everyone in our community,” said West Village resident Josh Lay. “The Stonewall in, the Stonewall riots, that happened that was like led by trans members of the community that gave gay people their rights.”

Another individual that PIX11 News spoke to is Eric, a gender-flexible individual who uses the pronouns he and she. Eric said the hate put on display here is unacceptable, especially during Pride month.

“Being a gay Chinese queer–like, and just existing in this world is painful, Eric said. “An attack on one of us is an attack on every one of us. I’m disappointed simply because I would assume in 2023, as a human species, we would come so much farther than this.”

Councilman Erik Bottcher also returned to the park for the second time in a week to discuss the vandalism said:

“I want everyone to know who would consider hurting our community or victimizing our community, that if you do that, you will be held accountable,” Bottcher said.