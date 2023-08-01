LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island dog was found in New Jersey and reunited with its owners after it was stolen more than 30 days ago.

“It was very emotional,” said Charmaine DeRosa, a volunteer with Long Island Lost Dog Search & Rescue who posted a video of the reunion on Facebook. “Our mission here, with Bandit and always, is to get pets home safe. We are truly grateful to all who helped get this accomplished.”

Bandit went missing in June. The Nguyen family posted flyers, knocked on doors, and put the word out there that their beloved pup was lost.



After a neighbor reviewed surveillance video, it was discovered that Bandit was stolen from his owner’s property, according to a Facebook post by Long Island Lost Dog Search & Rescue.



About a month later, Bandit was miraculously found wandering the streets of a New Jersey town. The Nguyen family received a call from the Carteret Police Department. Since he is microchipped, he was scanned and police were able to contact the Nguyen family.

Heartwarming video shows the moment Bandit was reunited with his owner. He immediately wags his tail upon hearing her voice.

“Ten million pets go missing each year, and after lots of twists and turns, we got back with his family. I volunteer with the best and they renew my faith in humans every day,” De Rosa added.

She wrote a Facebook post on the tribulations of trying to find Bandit over the past month. She told PIX11 News this is just one of those feel-good stories that makes your day.