NEW YORK (PIX11) — Stew Leonard Sr., founder of the eponymous regional supermarket chain, has died at age 93.

Leonard died on Wednesday at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City after a brief illness, the supermarket company said.

Leonard founded Stew Leonard’s in 1969 in Norwalk, Connecticut. Stew Leonard’s now has several locations in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Leonard was born in Norwalk in 1929, his obituary said.

This story will be updated.