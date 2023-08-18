QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Grammy award-winning singer Stephanie Mills stopped by LIFE Camp, Inc. in Southeast, Queens on Friday.

Mills was lending her voice to their anti-violence work while also inspiring local families.

LIFE Camp, Inc. works to reduce gun violence in Queens through crisis intervention, they also support the families of gun violence with support groups and other resources.

Mills spoke with PIX11 News during her visit to LIFE Camp, Inc. saying “I’m all about the community, I’m all about us.”

The visit to LIFE Camp, Inc. came one day before the Rise Up NYC concert in Harlem, where Mills will close the show.

New York City native Mills told PIX11 News reporter Ayana Harry that she’s looking forward to the show and connecting with the hometown crowd, “I’m going to sing everything that they want to hear tomorrow.”