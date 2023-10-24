NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of the nation and the city and she has stood tall in New York Harbor for 137 years.

The monument was officially dedicated on Oct. 28, 1886.

On Liberty Island, they’ll mark her birthday with a giant card and visitors.

She is the statue everyone knows with a light in her right hand and a tablet in the other. Her dress has changed over the years due to the weather and the ocean’s effect on the material.

A visit to the interior of the pedestal at the base of the statue reveals a view of the iron structure that holds up the statue.

The skeleton was created by the designer of the Eiffel Tower. Stainless steel bands support the copper shell.

Tickets to the crown are limited and need to be reserved months in advance. A spiral set of stairs winds 150 feet to the top and a second staircase brings visitors down.

There’s no elevator to the top.

The view is unlike any other in Lower Manhattan where you can usually see the Statue of Liberty from the highest points. The crown’s 25 windows reveal a panorama that seems to go on forever.

The ridges in the ceiling are the waves of her hair, sculpted by the original artist Frederic Bartholdi. From head to toe, Lady Liberty and the National Park Service are welcoming back visitors.

Pedestal tickets are more easily available and provide an interior view of the steel and copper structures.

The pedestal adds half of the actual height of 305 feet. The statue itself is about 150 feet tall.

Boatloads of people arrive during the day every 25 minutes via Statue City Cruises except on Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Visitation has returned to an estimated 85% of pre-pandemic levels; that’s more than 3.2 million in 2022 when the crown re-opened for public tours.

Jerry Willis is with the National Park Service.

“I love coming to work. I work at two of the most iconic American symbols of freedom and democracy. It’s a beautiful setting this time of year,” he said.

Even across the harbor, the statue is a sight and a reminder.