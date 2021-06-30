NEW YORK — The Statue of Liberty is known as one of the greatest symbols of democracy, and a sign of freedom. It was a gift from France to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the declaration of independence.

Now, as the nation gears up to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, the city welcomed Lady Liberty’s Little Sister.

Little Lady Liberty took the same route her big sister took during her maiden voyage to the United States over 130 years ago.

While their paths were similar, there are some differences between the two statues.

For starters, Lady Liberty stands 305 feet and 1 inch tall, from foot to torch, and weighs 450,000 pounds. She was the tallest statue in New York when she arrived from France in 1885, representing a beacon of hope; the American dream. While Little Lady Liberty was made from the same plaster mold as the original from Frederick Auguste Bartholdi, she stands at 9 feet tall and weighs 1,000 pounds.

Little Lady Liberty was scheduled to be unveiled Thursday on Ellis Island, where she’ll remain until July 8.

Then, her journey will continue to Washington, D.C. in celebration of Bastille Day, the national day of France, on July 14.