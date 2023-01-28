NEW DORP, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman died after she was ejected from a car that crashed into a utility pole on Staten Island Saturday morning, police said.

A 30-year-old man was driving a Dodge sedan southbound on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall before spinning out and hitting the utility pole just before 5 a.m., police said.

Alcohol may have played a role in the crash, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The victim, 23, was seated on the passenger side and was thrown from the car on impact, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody and taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. No charges have been filed.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.