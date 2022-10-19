NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — Police arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals after dogs attacked three people in Staten Island on Tuesday.

Shontary Holland and Rodney Jones were also charged with reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child. They allegedly left the dogs unattended.

A 2-year-old girl was bitten on her right arm, officials said. A 13-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were also injured near the York Avenue home in New Brighton.

There were were about eight to 15 dogs in the home before they escaped through an open window, officials said. The animals were captured and transferred to Animal Control.