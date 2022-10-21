PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (PIX11) – A woman was found dead inside a “large bin” in the driveway of a Staten Island home Friday morning, police said.

Police responded to the home in Port Richmond on Heberton Avenue after a 911 call around 5:45 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The woman – possibly in her 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

No additional information was available from police at this time.

