Woman breaks into SI home reportedly belonging to Pete Davidson

Staten Island

Pete Davidson

Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of “Big Time Adolescence” at Metrograph on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — A woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Staten Island home that reportedly belongs to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

Michelle Mootredy, 24, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces charges of stalking, harassment, criminal trespass and trespassing, authorities said. 

Police responded to a call of a burglary inside a house in the vicinity of Holdridge Avenue and Bayview Terrace in Annadale around 3:30 p.m. 

The residence belongs to the “SNL” comedian and his mother, according to a Page Six report. Davidson’s mother was reportedly home at the time of the break-in.

Officers arrived and were informed that a woman entered the location through a back door without permission, police said.

Mootreddy was subsequently taken into custody. 

Mootreddy falsely claimed she was Davidson’s wife and told officers the two had “a telepathic love connection,” Page Six reported.

Davidson’s attorneys have previously said the comedian is not married and does not know Mootreddy. 

