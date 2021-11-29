Woman arrested in death of SI man found with ‘I touch little girls’ written on body

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island — Police arrested a woman Monday in the death of an 80-year-old Staten Island man found with “I touch little girls” written on his body.

Rene Ayarde, 28, was taken into custody on charges of murder, manslaughter and assault in the July death of Robert Raynor.

Raynor was found shirtless and unresponsive. The medical examiner’s office determined he died from blunt trauma to the head and torso.

“I touch little girls” was written on his chest with what appears to be a black marker, police sources said at the time. “I take dolls in my room for girls age 1-5” was also written on him.

Neighbors told PIX11 that the victim kept to himself and had extreme difficulty getting around.