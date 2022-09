HUGUENOT, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman was accused of choking her mother to death inside their home in Staten Island on Sunday, police said.

Officers found Sherylyn Bailey, 74, unconscious inside her home along Ramapo Avenue near Woodrow Road at around 12 a.m., according to authorities. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced her dead.

The medical examiner deemed the death a homicide due to strangulation. Mauri Belarmino, 40, was charged with murder and strangulation, according to the NYPD.