STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old woman was robbed aboard a Staten Island bus last week, police said.

The suspect grabbed the woman’s purse and dragged her across the floor while the two were riding the S51 bus on Bay Steet on April 3 at around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The thief then fled with the victim’s bag, which had cash and credit cards, police said.

The woman suffered swelling on the body and was treated privately, police said.

Authorities said the suspect is a woman who was last seen wearing a black sweater, jacket, black pants, and gray UGG boots. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

