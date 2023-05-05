STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A winning ticket worth $1,000 a week for life was sold on Staten Island for the May 4 CASH4LIFE drawing, the New York Lottery announced.

Reliance Wine and Liquor on Hylan Boulevard sold the prize-winning CASH4LIFE ticket worth a guaranteed minimum of $1 million.

The winning numbers for CASH4LIFE are drawn from a field of one to 60 and take place daily.

The Cash4Life game offers players the chance to win a guaranteed income for the rest of their life.

Cash4Life is played in multiple states, and players must claim their prize in the state in which they purchased their ticket. The jackpot is $1,000 a day for life and $1,000 a week for life for second place.

Payments are made for a minimum of 20 years.

The first-ever jackpot prize was won on June 23, 2014, by Edna Aguayo a Queens resident.

Players have up to one calendar year to claim the prize on their winning ticket.