STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Winner!
A Staten Island lottery player bought a Take 5 ticket worth more than $21,000 for Friday’s midday drawing, lottery officials said.
The winning ticket, worth $21,654.50, was sold at Homeport Liquors & Fine Wines, located at 80 Canal Street in Staten Island.
Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.
