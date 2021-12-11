Video shows suspects holding 16-year-old boy at gunpoint near Staten Island school

Staten Island

MANOR HEIGHTS, Staten Island — Investigations are underway after two suspects assaulted a 16-year-old boy near Susan E. Wagner High School on Monday, police said Saturday.

The two men approached the teen near the football field at about 3 p.m., police said. One of the suspects punched the victim repeatedly, police said, while the other struck him in the head with a firearm. Video and photo released by the NYPD show one of the suspects pointing a gun in the victim’s direction.

The 16-year-old boy suffered bruising and swelling to his face and head. EMS took him to a nearby hospital, where he was described as in stable condition.

Police said the suspects also punched a 19-year-old man in the face. He was treated on scene for bruising and swelling to his left eye.

One suspect was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and multi-colored sneakers. The second suspect was wearing a red du-rag, black sweatshirt and gray pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

