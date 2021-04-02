Video: Pair robs Staten Island hotel at gunpoint

Police released surveillance footage of two men robbing the Hilton Garden Inn in Staten Island (NYPD)

BLOOMFIELD, Staten Island — Police released surveillance footage of the suspects wanted in connection to a gunpoint robbery at a Staten Island hotel Monday morning.

It happened at the Hilton Garden Inn along South Avenue in Bloomfield around 6:30 a.m.

Two men entered the hotel and walked behind the front desk, police said.

One of the men displayed a firearm, and the pair forcibly removed about $1,500 from the cash register and fled in a white Mercedes, according to authorities.

While removing the money, the man with the firearm accidentally discharged the weapon, but no injuries were sustained, cops said.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the incident in addition to the vehicle believed to be used to get away.

Do you recognize them? Cops are searching for the pair seen on video robbing a Staten Island hotel.https://t.co/J1fqkmliKc pic.twitter.com/B9PqOWN416 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 2, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).