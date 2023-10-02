STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Staten Island photographer hopes a video of his adorable cocker spaniel enjoying the beautiful parks and sites gives New Yorkers a different perspective of the forgotten borough.

About a year ago, Sean Fitzpatrick, 29, attached a GoPro camera to his dog’s back and filmed their outings from the pup’s perspective. Fitzpatrick and his dog, Paddy, shot many of Staten Island’s popular greenspaces, including Silver Lake Park and Clove Lakes Park, during all four seasons.

The clip also features the curly-haired Paddy romping through Snug Harbor, Miller Filed, Alice Austen House, Historic Richmond Town, Mount Loretto, and the Greenbelt Nature Center.

“I wanted to show Staten Island in a whole new perspective, and it’s especially better with a dog,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick called it his passion project after hours of filing, editing, and picking the perfect song. The five-minute video called “The Borough of Parks from Paddy’s POV” is set to the Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky” and has almost 1,000 views on the Rosebank resident’s Instagram page.

“You might not like the traffic or the politics, but Staten Island has a beauty to it. It may be nice to come visit,” Fitzpatrick said.

