TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two teens were killed in a Staten Island crash on Sunday, police said.

The 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were in a red Mustang that collided with a black SUV around 9 p.m., officials said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A female victim from the SUV was critically injured.

A preliminary investigation determined the SUV was headed eastbound on Hylan Boulevard, police said. The mustang, which was headed westbound, crashed into the SUV as the SUV driver made a left turn onto Richard Avenue.

Firefighters extricated trapped victims from the vehicles, an FDNY official said. Six people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One person on the scene refused medical attention.

Police have not yet publicly identified the teenagers killed in the collision.