Police said these two women attacked two teenagers April 8, 2022 after making anti-Asian statements. (NYPD)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two women attacked two Asian teenagers onboard an MTA bus April 8, police said Friday.

The suspects and victims were all on a northbound Sx61 bus about 11 a.m., police said. When the bus was near Ring and Richmond Hill roads in Staten Island, the two suspects approached the girls — ages 15 and 17 — and made anti-Asian remarks. They then started to slap the victims and pull their hair.

The two suspects fled on foot after the attack, police said.

The victims were both taken to a nearby hospital, where they were listed as being in stable condition.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).