Toddler hit, killed by SUV near Staten Island parking lot: NYPD

Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An SUV driver struck and killed a toddler as the vehicle was leaving a parking lot in Staten Island Friday afternoon, police said on Saturday.

The Ford Explorer was exiting a Stop and Shop parking lot on Forest Avenue, near Veltman Avenue, around 1:45 p.m. when 2-year-old Autumn Garrison walked in front of the SUV, according to police.

The truck knocked the little girl to the sidewalk and ran over her, authorities said. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 69-year-old driver, who was not identified, remained at the scene, police said. No arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning.

