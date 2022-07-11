TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A third teenager has died from the injuries she sustained in a horrific Sunday night car crash on Staten Island, according to authorities.

A 15-year-old girl is now also among the deceased, along with a second girl, 16, and a boy, 15, police said. Authorities have not publicly identified the teens by name.

The teens were in a red Ford Mustang that collided with a black SUV near Hylan Boulevard and Richard Avenue around 9 p.m., officials said.

Two of the teens were thrown from the Mustang in the collision, which sheared the car in half and left a massive debris field around the intersection. The boy and the older girl were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, while the younger girl later died at an area hospital, authorities said.

The three deceased teens were passengers in the Mustang, according to police. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, remains hospitalized. Authorities described his injuries as serious, but said that he was in stable condition. Officials said that the lone occupant of the SUV sustained only minor injuries.

The Mustang was eastbound on Hylan while the SUV was turning onto Richard when the vehicles collided, investigators said, though further information about the mechanics of the crash was not immediately available.