Police asked for help identifying suspects in July bus incident in Staten Island (NYPD)

NEW DORP, Staten Island (PIX11) — A group of teens chased a 13-year-old boy off a bus in Staten Island and then took his yarmulke, police said Tuesday.

The victim was on the S39 bus on Hylan Boulevard near Ebbitts Street on July 21 when three unidentified teens —- two males and a female — approached, officials said. They fled after the incident. The 13-year-old victim was not injured.

Police asked for help identifying the teens. They’re believed to be 16 to 18 years old. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

