Teen fatally shot inside Staten Island deli: NYPD

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — A teenage boy was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest inside a Staten Island deli on Sunday evening, police said.

Keondre Adams was shot shortly before 5 p.m., officials said. He was rushed from the Westervelt Avenue store to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

No arrests have been made.

