Teen fatally shot inside Staten Island deli: NYPD

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — A teenage boy was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest inside a Staten Island deli on Sunday evening, police said.

Keondre Adams was shot shortly before 5 p.m., officials said. He was rushed from the Westervelt Avenue store to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

