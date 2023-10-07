STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have arrested a young teen accused of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old boy on a Staten Island bus on Friday.

A 14-year-old boy is facing murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with the attack on Friday, according to the NYPD.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. on an S78 bus near Hylan Boulevard and Littlefield Avenue, police and transit sources said. Police have identified the dead teen as Ular Syles of Staten Island.

Syles got into a confrontation with another teenager on the bus and was stabbed in the chest, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell. First responders transported him to Staten Island University Hospital, where he later died, police said.

“Tragic homicide today. We believe this motive possibly is gang-related,” said Chell on Friday, who added that gang signs were shown back and forth during the fight on the bus.

