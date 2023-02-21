STAPLETON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A teen is accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy in the head on Staten Island Thursday night, police said Tuesday.

Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head in an apartment on Thompson Street in Stapleton just before 11 p.m., according to the NYPD. The boy was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition, as of Tuesday, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Friday and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

It remained unclear what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

