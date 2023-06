ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (PIX11) – A student was arrested for having a gun at a high school on Staten Island Friday, police said.

Police arrested the 19-year-old student without incident around 9:45 a.m. at Ralph R. McKee Career & Technical Education High School in St. George, according to the NYPD. Charges are pending.

Ralph R. McKee Career & Technical Education High School is not a scanning school, according to police.