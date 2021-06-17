Staten Island woman robbed while trying to feed couple’s kids

Staten Island robbery suspects

Police asked for help identifying the pair shown in connection with a Staten Island robbery. (NYPD)

STATEN ISLAND — A pair asked a woman for help feeding their children, then robbed the woman when she took them to her Staten Island apartment, police said Thursday.

They approached the 69-year-old victim near Park Hill Avenue and Palma Drive on May 27, officials said. The children were with them a the time.

After the victim invited them to her apartment to provide food, the pair took $16,000 in cash from the woman, then fled in a large, white SUV.

Police asked for help identifying the robbers, caught on camera inside a building.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

