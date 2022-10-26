A Staten Island woman, 95, died after falling in a nursing home in April, sources said.

DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 95-year-old Staten Island woman died from a head injury after a suspicious fall in a Dongan Hills nursing home in April, police and law enforcement sources said Wednesday.

Noemi Noto had gotten into a fight with another resident at the Carmel Richmond nursing home on Old Town Road when she fell on April 9, sources said. Authorities responded to the facility at around 2 p.m. and found Noto lying on the ground with a head injury.

The victim was transported to the hospital and died on April 17, police said.

Sources said the medical examiner deemed the incident a homicide but it’s unclear if any arrests will be made. The investigation is ongoing.

