Cops are searching for the man who allegedly scammed a 74-year-old Staten Island woman out of more than $17,000 (NYPD)

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island — A 74-year-old Staten Island woman lost more than $17,500 in a bail scam, police said.

The woman first received a call at her home around 10 a.m. on July 7, police said.

The person on the phone told the victim her grandson was arrested and $8,500 in cash was needed to help him post bail, authorities said.

The suspect then arrived at the woman’s home in the vicinity of Bement and East Raleigh avenues in the West Brighton neighborhood, took the money and left, according to police.

The next morning, the suspect called the 74-year-old woman again and said more money was needed to help pay for medical bills that stemmed from the arrest, cops said.

The suspect then returned to the home and took $9,023 in cash and fled, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).